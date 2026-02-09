Vehicle crashes after fleeing Kelowna RCMP traffic stop
Truck flees, crashes
A suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle after fleeing from Kelowna RCMP early Monday morning.
Kelowna RCMP said officers spotted the vehicle of interest travelling on Highway 97 near Sexsmith Road. When they tried to conduct a traffic stop to investigate further, the vehicle of interest took off, striking another vehicle.
A witness who was driving back into the city from Kelowna International Airport around midnight reported seeing a truck fleeing police. They noted a heavy police response, with several RCMP cruisers “racing that way” as they continued southbound.
The witness said that after the collision, the driver of the truck tried to run away.
Kelowna RCMP arrested two people from the vehicle of interest. One of the suspects was wanted on outstanding warrants.
Paramedics responded to the scene of the crash and treated those involved for minor injuries.
The RCMP continue to investigate the incident.
