Driver arrested after ramming police car in Kelowna Saturday night
Kelowna RCMP are still investigating after a dramatic incident Saturday night.
RCMP received a 911 call just after 7 p.m. Saturday after reports of people yelling in the area of Martin Avenue. One resident who witnessed the incident said the situation escalated quickly.
"The police started to smash out the window of a vehicle when the driver would not get out, then the driver rammed into the side of the police car and then took off as other police were arriving," said Boris Sorokovsky told Castanet News.
"Then a police chase ensued with multiple cars."
RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Steven Lang said Monday that officers arriving at the scene "determined that one of the subjects of the call to 911 required medical assistance."
"That subject did not comply with instructions provided by police and fled from the area, striking a police vehicle."
The suspect was eventually located and arrested by the RCMP. There were no injuries to police or the other party involved.
"While in custody, the suspect was provided access to medical care," says Cpl. Lang.
The incident is still under investigation.
