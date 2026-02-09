Kelowna News

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue helps extract stranded motorists

Photo: COSAR/Facebook COSAR volunteers helped extricate stranded motorists on Sunday night.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called out twice over the weekend.

On Saturday, COSAR was put on standby to assist BC Ambulance Service as they responded to a report of an injured young rider in the Hydraulic Lake area. Paramedics were able to extricate the patient without assistance, and COSAR was stood down.

On Sunday evening, the RCMP reached out to COSAR to help bring some stranded motorists and their dog to safety from the Beaver Lake/Dee Lake area.

The calls marked the seventh and eighth tasks of 2026 for the search and rescue volunteers.