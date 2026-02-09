Kelowna News
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue helps extract stranded motorists
COSAR rescues motorists
Photo: COSAR/Facebook
COSAR volunteers helped extricate stranded motorists on Sunday night.
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called out twice over the weekend.
On Saturday, COSAR was put on standby to assist BC Ambulance Service as they responded to a report of an injured young rider in the Hydraulic Lake area. Paramedics were able to extricate the patient without assistance, and COSAR was stood down.
On Sunday evening, the RCMP reached out to COSAR to help bring some stranded motorists and their dog to safety from the Beaver Lake/Dee Lake area.
The calls marked the seventh and eighth tasks of 2026 for the search and rescue volunteers.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Rents continue national fallCanada - 10:01 am
- Two-time Brier competitorCurler's Corner - 10:00 am
- Morissette to play StampedeCalgary - 9:59 am
- Flights to Cuba suspendedCanada - 9:58 am
- Seriously hurt in hit and runKamloops - 9:37 am
Real Estate
30-1999 15th Ave
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$608,900
more details
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$608,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Eve * Adoption Pending* Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net