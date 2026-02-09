Kelowna News

Central Okanagan Food Bank expanding food rescue program

Food bank to the rescue

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank The Central Okanagan Food Bank is adding a food rescue transformation centre.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is taking its campaign against food waste to the next level.

The Food Rescue Transformation Centre is a new physical space designed to rescue, store and process surplus fresh food from regional products, turning them into meals and shelf-stable products while reducing waste.

“The Food Rescue Transformation Centre represents an innovative step forward for the Central Okanagan. We’re excited to spearhead this impactful and inclusive initiative,” says Trevor Moss, CEO of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“I’m excited about sharing more information soon about the transformation methods and opportunities that come with this space.”

The program will also build on the important partnerships the food bank already has with those in the agriculture sector to build a stronger, more connected regional food system.

More details about the transformation centre are expected to be announced on March 7, during the Gopal Foundation’s 8th annual Bollywood Gala. COFB will also launch a fundraising campaign.

“We see food insecurity and food waste side by side,” says Trinal Speiser, director of development at COFB.

“By working together, we can address both at scale, and I look forward to sharing more at the Bollywood Gala.”

Tickets to the Bollywood Gala are available through the COFB website or the Gopal Foundation website.