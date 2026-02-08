Kelowna News

Kelowna woman says she and others missed flights due to slow security line at YLW

More missed flights at YLW

Photo: Contributed Long lines were reported at the new security checkpoint at Kelowna International Airport on Feb. 1, 2026.

Another Sunday, another tale of woe getting through security screening at Kelowna International Airport.

Holly Stringer says she missed her flight to Vancouver early this morning because of how long it took her to clear security at the new departures lounge at YLW. She said she wasn’t the only one who missed their flight due to the slow pace.

Stringer is a frequent flyer. She showed up with what she thought was plenty of time, but spent more than 50 minutes waiting in the security line. Then her bag was pulled for further scrutiny, meaning it took even longer.

She said only one of the four lanes was open to the general public, while a second was reserved for NEXUS card-holders and flight crew. The line of people snaked halfway down the hallway of the much larger new departures area.

By the time Stringer got to her gate, it was closed. She was denied entry onto her Air Canada flight to Vancouver. Instead, she was put on a WestJet flight to Calgary on Sunday afternoon, where she was waiting for a connecting flight to her final destination of Ottawa.

Stringer says her WestJet seat was Ultra Basic, so she had to go home and drop off one of her bags to meet the requirement for a single personal item allowed under Ultra Basic fares. Otherwise, she would have had to pay a hefty fee for extra baggage.

This is the second Sunday in a row that travellers have reported much longer waits than usual at YLW, which officially opened its new departures lounge and security screening area on January 28.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Agency (CATSA) said the new high-tech security checkpoint at YLW is designed to increase screening efficiencies and process more passengers per hour. Four CT X-ray scanners show a highly rendered 3D image to the screening officer. It means that passengers don’t have to take liquids, medical devices or electronics like laptops out of their bags.

YLW officials said the lineup on February 1 was the result of staffing issues at CATSA, which prevented the opening of the required security lanes to meet demand. CATSA said the long wait times were the result of an “unexpected flight change and a delayed flight” that, combined, added more than 200 additional passengers than anticipated during the timeframe in question.

CATSA claimed that staffing on Feb. 1 was aligned with the passenger forecast provided to it in advance.

Castanet has contacted the agency for details on what was behind this morning’s slow pace of security screening.

Advice to passengers on the Kelowna International Airport website is to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to departure when travelling within Canada or internationally.