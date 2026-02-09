Kelowna News

Bail revoked for man accused of smashing windows at multiple downtown Kelowna businesses

Bail finally revoked

Photo: Todd Daniels Curtis McNaught is accused of smashing the window at Kelowna's Eyestyle Eyecare.

A long-time offender who allegedly smashed the windows of at least three downtown Kelowna businesses in recent months finally had his bail revoked last week, after he was repeatedly released from custody following several prior arrests.

Police announced back on Jan. 16 that they had arrested 44-year-old Curtis McNaught after officers responded to a smashed window at Eyestyle Eyecare on Bernard Avenue just before 6 a.m.

During a bail hearing on Friday, Crown prosecutor Dan McLaughlin said a witness reported a “transient” man banging on the glass window of the store until it shattered. McNaught was found by police soon after just 200 metres from the store.

And while he's not believed to have stolen anything, he was allegedly found with a number of tools, including two hammers, a knife, pliers, screwdrivers, metal punches, files and wrenches. He's believed to have broken the window with one of the hammers.

He's now facing charges of mischief, possessing a break-in instrument and breaching his release order.

Arrested, released several times

During Friday's bail hearing, in which Judge Michelle Daneliuk ultimately ordered his detention, McNaught's recent history of arrests and subsequent releases were laid out in detail by McLaughlin.

Just seven days prior to the alleged incident at Eyestyle Eyecare, on Jan. 9, McNaught had been arrested for failing to report to his bail supervisor, related to other charges, but he was released the very same day.

Photo: Crime Stoppers Curtis McNaught

As recently as Jan. 1, McNaught is accused of breaking a glass window at the downtown Kelowna Fjällräven store with a blowtorch and stealing $4,000 worth of clothes. Despite being found by police a short time later with the Fjällräven clothing, which still had tags on, McNaught was released without charges.

Charges of breaking and entering and possession of stolen property weren't laid until Jan. 21, after his arrest on the alleged Eyestyle Eyecare incident.

But before that, McNaught was already facing an outstanding charge for allegedly smashing the front door glass of downtown Kelowna's Von Schweets Treat Shop with a slingshot and stealing a candy display, back on July 8, 2025.

All three businesses McNaught is alleged to have broken windows at are within 400 metres of each other on downtown Kelowna's Bernard Avenue.

At the time of alleged July break-in, McNaught was under probation conditions from a 2024 offence, but he was still released on bail following his arrest.

He was again arrested in mid-September for failing to show up to a trial date on an entirely separate matter, but was released a short time later.

McNaught was also recently charged with another mischief charge that's alleged to have occurred in Kelowna on Nov. 10, 2025, but the circumstances of that allegation are not yet known.

'I don't think you will listen'

Despite McNaught's lengthy criminal record dating back several years and his alleged repeated offending in recent months, his lawyer Michael Stevenson sought his release on bail last week, asking the court to allow McNaught to attend a residential treatment program in the Lower Mainland.

Stevenson said McNaught has been homeless and his addiction issues “are really at root in his past criminal behaviour and obviously a factor in the allegations before the court today.”

But Crown prosecutor McLaughlin opposed McNaught's release, and Daneliuk agreed, pointing to McNaught's 19 prior convictions for failing to comply with court orders.

“I have no difficulty finding that if Mr. McNaught were released, that he would commit a criminal offence, there is a substantial risk that would happen. I find that if he were to commit an offence, it would risk the safety and protection of the public, given the nature of the items that he seems to be allegedly relying upon to break into his stores," she said.

“My problem, Mr. McNaught, is that I don't think you will listen to any order of the court. ... You have amply demonstrated in the past your difficulty with doing just that.”

McNaught will remain in custody for the time being, with his next court dates on the three window-smashing charges set for later this month. His first appearance on the unknown Nov. 10 allegation isn't scheduled until May.

Ongoing issue for businesses

McNaught's recent charges come amid growing calls from downtown Kelowna businesses for more to be done to protect them. And local police have expressed their frustrations with having to arrest the same people over and over again.

"When repeat property offenders are released multiple times in a short period, it places ongoing strain on victims, local businesses, and frontline officers," Supt. Chris Goebel said in a press release following McNaught's arrest last month.

"Strengthening bail reform is not about being punitive; it’s about ensuring the justice system has the tools to address persistent offending and support community confidence in public safety. That is why I will continue to voice my concerns and advocate for stronger bail reform for our community.”

Smashed windows have become a regular issue for many downtown businesses, and many owners have repeatedly expressed their frustrations to local media, police and the city.

Last month, Kelowna RCMP and the City of Kelowna held a press conference in which police said they'd be stepping up enforcement in the downtown core.