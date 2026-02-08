Kelowna News

Driver rams police car, sparks chase in Kelowna

Contributed

A police chase involving multiple RCMP vehicles followed a dramatic altercation on a residential street in Kelowna on Saturday night.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on Martin Avenue, where police responded to reports of people yelling in the area. According to a resident who witnessed the event, the situation quickly escalated.

“Police responded to a call (people yelling). The police started to smash out the window of a vehicle when the driver would not get out, then the driver rammed into the side of the police car and then took off as other police where arriving. Then a police chase ensued with multiple cars,” said Boris Sorokovsky.

In the video, police can be heard ordering the driver to get out of the vehicle. A woman nearby can also be heard urging the driver to comply, saying, “just listen to them.”

The car then rammed into a police cruiser before fleeing the scene, prompting a pursuit involving five police vehicles.

“Nobody wants to see that on the street they live,” Boris added.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the initial police response or the altercation with the driver.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.