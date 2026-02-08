Kelowna News

Ellison Fire Department seeks paid, on-call firefighters who live in neighbourhood

Photo: RDCO Ellison Fire Department is looking for paid, on-call firefighters.

Ellison Fire Department is looking for on-call firefighters who will be paid for their services.

Applicants must live within an eight-kilometre radius of Station 61, which is located at 4411 Old Vernon Rd. They must be between 19 and 65 years old, be in good physical condition and have a Class 5 driver’s licence.

Ellison Fire Department serves the community along Old Vernon Road from either the north or south end of the Kelowna Airport.

Applicants can fill out a form here and submit it by email to [email protected] or take it to Ellison Fire Department on Monday, Feb. 9, or Tuesday, Feb. 17, between 7 and 9 p.m.