Uride giving away $20K to post-secondary students for tuition, fees

Uride helping out students

Photo: Uride Uride is giving away $20,000 to post-secondary students in February.

Canadian ride-share company Uride is giving away $20,000 to post-secondary students in February.

The Uride Student Support Fund will give away $5,000 to four students, who will put the money towards their tuition or other school-related fees.

“Students across Canada are juggling tuition, rent and the cost of everyday life,” Uride founder and CEO Cody Ruberto said in a press release. “We hear from students riding with us all the time who are working multiple jobs just to stay enrolled. If we can take some of that pressure off, even for a few students, it’s absolutely worth it.”

Eligible students are those who study in cities where Uride operates. Applicants are asked to submit a short story explaining how the Uride Student Support Fund would help them this semester.

One student will be selected each Friday.

Application information can be found here.