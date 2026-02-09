Kelowna News

Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute show, Lovestruck, coming to Okanagan this month

Stevie Ray tribute will rock

Photo: Darren Lulka Russell Marsland will be in Kelowna and Vernon to perform Lovestruck, a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan.

The sounds of Stevie Ray Vaughan will be rocking the Okanagan later this month.

LMS Entertainment is bringing the Lovestruck show to Kelowna and Vernon. The show will feature Russell Earl Marsland, who has been a powerful presence in the Vancouver music scene for more than 30 years. He is one of Canada’s top guitarist-singers and an elite Vaughan tribute performer.

Lovestruck will be performed at Kelowna Community Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 17, and will then hit the stage at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Marsland co-founded Vancouver blues group R&B All Stars in 1978, and he has shared the stage with legends like The Allman Brothers, BB King, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles and Steppenwolf.

Get tickets for the Kelowna show here and Vernon show here.