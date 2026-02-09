Kelowna News
Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute show, Lovestruck, coming to Okanagan this month
Stevie Ray tribute will rock
Photo: Darren Lulka
Russell Marsland will be in Kelowna and Vernon to perform Lovestruck, a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan.
The sounds of Stevie Ray Vaughan will be rocking the Okanagan later this month.
LMS Entertainment is bringing the Lovestruck show to Kelowna and Vernon. The show will feature Russell Earl Marsland, who has been a powerful presence in the Vancouver music scene for more than 30 years. He is one of Canada’s top guitarist-singers and an elite Vaughan tribute performer.
Lovestruck will be performed at Kelowna Community Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 17, and will then hit the stage at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 25.
Marsland co-founded Vancouver blues group R&B All Stars in 1978, and he has shared the stage with legends like The Allman Brothers, BB King, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles and Steppenwolf.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Vaseux Lake bird migrationOsoyoos - 5:00 pm
- Filipino centre site chosen Metro Vancouver - 4:40 pm
- Stevie Ray tribute will rockKelowna-Vernon - 4:00 pm
- More missed flights at YLWKelowna - 3:39 pm
- 'Take the vaccine, please'United States - 3:37 pm
Real Estate
4610 20 Street
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$635,000
more details
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$635,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Surf Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net