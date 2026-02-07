Kelowna News

Former cabinet minister vying for BC Conservative leadership tours Okanagan

'Worried about state of BC'

Photo: Iain Black Iain Black is seeking the leadership role of the Conservative Party of BC.

One of the 10 people vying for the leadership of the Conservative Party of BC is bringing his message to the Okanagan this weekend.

After making big gains in the 2024 election, former Conservative party leader John Rustad resigned in December, and the party is now looking for his replacement.

Iain Black is one of 10 people who have thrown their name into the . He's looking to get back into public service, having been away from politics for nearly 15 years.

The technology and business executive served as an MLA and cabinet minister with the Gordon Campbell administration from 2005 to 2011, before becoming president and chief executive officer of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade until 2019.

After losing a closely contested federal election representing the federal Conservative Party in the Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam riding last year, Black has turned his attention back to provincial politics, seeking the leadership role of the Conservative Party of BC.

“This is an organization that, in its current incarnation, is only two years old, and there's a wonderful opportunity there to really take it to the next level and make it election-ready, to put together a team of candidates and a core message to take to the people of British Columbia to earn their trust to form government,” Black told Castanet.

“But the other motivation is that I'm desperately worried about the state of our province. I've been involved in politics off and on since I was a very young man, and I've never seen something like what we're seeing right now ... and it goes well beyond the economic ruin that's been visited upon the province by the NDP.

“Those are the two things that are really making me step back and go, 'I know how to fix this.' I've been through this. I have the skills. I have the motivation, and most notably the fact that I have young adult children now ... they're in Toronto because they cannot get the types of jobs they want in British Columbia, they've left the province, and that's unacceptable to me.”

Black is in the Okanagan this weekend speaking to residents about his leadership bid. He was in Osoyoos Friday evening, Penticton Saturday morning and he'll be hosting a meet-and-greet at Kelowna's Mid-Town Station from 4:15 to 6 p.m on Saturday.

Focused on major issues

Black says some of the major issues the province faces going into the next election include fiscal responsibility, with the province facing a record deficit this year, reducing regulations and red tape for small businesses, and mental health, addiction and street disorder.

“We must restore and reclaim Main Street throughout the province,” he said. “When I left government in 2011 it was almost exclusively the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver. Now every city in the province has got an East Hastings.”

He says a Conservative government under his leadership would end “anything resembling safe supply,” “push to the limits the existing laws and regulations around involuntary care,” and if necessary, take the matter to the Supreme Court of Canada to “take that to an extreme.”

Additionally, he says he would “dramatically increase the police presence within these areas.”

Black said the party under his leadership would see candidates focus on three or four key things going into the next election.

“Be really respectful that people have got different points of view, but identify the fact that to win, we need to act like a team,” he said. “We need to focus in and be consistent in our messaging, so that the public see that consistency and thereby have the confidence.”

Since last election, five MLAs have either been kicked out or left the party, including Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong and Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee.

Black says if he becomes leader, he'll discuss with his caucus whether or not to invite those members back into the party.

“It's not a simple conversation, it can be a gut wrenching conversation, but it's one that I'm prepared to lead the team through once I win this competition,” he said.

The final vote for the Conservative Party of BC leadership is expected to come at the end of May.