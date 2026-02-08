Deadline for nominations for 51st Kelowna Civic Awards extended a week
More time for nominations
The deadline for nominations for the 51st Kelowna Civic and Community Awards has been extended a week.
Nominations will now be accepted until Monday, Feb. 16.
The extension was granted as the committee overseeing the awards looks for more nominees in a number of categories.
Additional nominations are sought in seven categories, including:
- Youth Honour in the Arts
- Young Citizen of the Year
- Corporate Community of the Year
- Male Athlete of the Year
- Champion for the Environment
- Athletic Team of the Year
- Citizen of the Year
Contributions from volunteers, organizations and athletes help shape Kelowna into the city it is.
“The 51st annual Civic and Community Awards will be celebrating another year of community spirit and commitment. It is of great importance that we recognize individuals and businesses who made unique and courageous contributions in 2025,” staff said in a news release.
“The Community and Civic Awards provides Kelowna with an occasion and platform to reflect on how our citizens and community have shown strength, resilience and determination.”
Nomination forms are available on the City of Kelowna website.
More Kelowna News
- MPs have Poilievre's backKamloops - 4:00 am
- 80 cats seeking homesSummerland - 4:00 am
- More carnival fun todayVernon - 4:00 am
- Urged to stay vigilantWest Kelowna - 4:00 am
- Ellison firefighters wantedKelowna - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wilbert Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library