Kelowna News  

Deadline for nominations for 51st Kelowna Civic Awards extended a week

More time for nominations

Wayne Moore - Feb 8, 2026 / 4:00 am | Story: 598209

The deadline for nominations for the 51st Kelowna Civic and Community Awards has been extended a week.

Nominations will now be accepted until Monday, Feb. 16.

The extension was granted as the committee overseeing the awards looks for more nominees in a number of categories.

Additional nominations are sought in seven categories, including:

  • Youth Honour in the Arts
  • Young Citizen of the Year
  • Corporate Community of the Year
  • Male Athlete of the Year
  • Champion for the Environment
  • Athletic Team of the Year
  • Citizen of the Year

Contributions from volunteers, organizations and athletes help shape Kelowna into the city it is.

“The 51st annual Civic and Community Awards will be celebrating another year of community spirit and commitment. It is of great importance that we recognize individuals and businesses who made unique and courageous contributions in 2025,” staff said in a news release.

“The Community and Civic Awards provides Kelowna with an occasion and platform to reflect on how our citizens and community have shown strength, resilience and determination.”

Nomination forms are available on the City of Kelowna website.

