Kelowna News

Deadline for nominations for 51st Kelowna Civic Awards extended a week

More time for nominations

Photo: Joel Perrella - Angry Whale Media Kelowna 2024 Citizen of the Year, Clayton Gall

The deadline for nominations for the 51st Kelowna Civic and Community Awards has been extended a week.

Nominations will now be accepted until Monday, Feb. 16.

The extension was granted as the committee overseeing the awards looks for more nominees in a number of categories.

Additional nominations are sought in seven categories, including:

Youth Honour in the Arts

Young Citizen of the Year

Corporate Community of the Year

Male Athlete of the Year

Champion for the Environment

Athletic Team of the Year

Citizen of the Year

Contributions from volunteers, organizations and athletes help shape Kelowna into the city it is.

“The 51st annual Civic and Community Awards will be celebrating another year of community spirit and commitment. It is of great importance that we recognize individuals and businesses who made unique and courageous contributions in 2025,” staff said in a news release.

“The Community and Civic Awards provides Kelowna with an occasion and platform to reflect on how our citizens and community have shown strength, resilience and determination.”

Nomination forms are available on the City of Kelowna website.