Kelowna BC SPCA Pet of the Week

Madison Reeve

This week's Kelowna SPCA pet of the week is Snowball.

Snowball was a free roam bun in his previous home and is pretty close to being fully litter trained.

He is a chill gentleman, who adores affection and human interaction.

As Snowball is an Angora, he will need someone who is dedicated to keeping his long, luscious fur well brushed and free of tangles as he can matt quickly.

His former family reports that he is good with both children and well mannered dogs.

If you would like to adopt him head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.