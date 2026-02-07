Kelowna News

Truck carrying greenhouse supplies stolen from Kelowna Fruit Stand

Truck, $4k of goods stolen

Photo: Kelowna Fruit Stand Truck stolen Friday from Kelowna Fruit Stand

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a truck was stolen from the Kelowna Fruit Stand early Friday morning.

The theft occurred around 1 a.m. in the businesses parking lot located at 5225 BC-97 in Kelowna.

Surveillance footage shows two individuals—a man and a woman—stealing the vehicle.

According to the owners, the stolen white truck had an ATC refrigerator unit mounted on top and was carrying approximately $4,000 worth of greenhouse supplies at the time it was taken. The vehicle’s licence plate is G98116.

Owners say this is not the first time the business has been targeted, noting that the fruit stand has experienced crime five separate times over the past five years.

“It’s frustrating… you know everything that has been happening with Kelowna businesses,” the owner said.