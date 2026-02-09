Kelowna News

Fire hall construction to cause delays on Kelowna's John Hindle Drive

Photo: HCMA Architecture + Design Render of the Glenmore Protective Services Campus.

The City of Kelowna is warning motorists about intermittent closures on John Hindle Drive due to construction.

Travellers can expect intermittent short delays on John Hindle Drive (between Glenmore Drive and the Landfill entrance) from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 10 to March 2, due to construction activity at the Glenmore Protective Services Campus site.

The new campus will be a shared site for the Kelowna Fire Department and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. Ground was broken last year.

The $49-million project will provide COSAR with its first permanent home and see the aging Glenmore Fire Hall No. 5 replaced with a state-of-the-art facility and training centre.

“The site is strategically located near a growing residential area, the Glenmore landfill, University of British Columbia Okanagan, and the Kelowna International Airport,” said the city in a news release.

Drivers are asked to follow the directions of traffic controllers and slow down while travelling through construction areas.