No snow, no shovels: Okanagan reacts to mild winter

Do you miss winter?

Madison Reeve

It’s hard to remember the last time snow blanketed the ground across the Okanagan Valley.

The region has experienced an abnormally warm stretch of weather over the past few months, making it feel like winter never truly arrived.

On Thursday, Environment Canada reported that more than a dozen temperature records were broken across British Columbia due to the unseasonable warmth.

With mild conditions continuing, the question remains: do residents miss winter?

Opinions on the streets of Kelowna were mixed.

“No I like it… I quit skiing so I like it,” one resident said.

“I don’t miss winter. I haven’t had to shovel yet or put salt on my sidewalks, so I’m happy,” said another person.

Others said they were hoping for more traditional winter weather.

“It would have been nice to have a white Christmas,” one resident added.

According to Environment Canada, Kelowna is expected to see daytime high temperatures hovering around 5 C for most of the week.