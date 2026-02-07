Kelowna News

Long-time offender released from custody, despite wanting to stay in jail

Adamant about own arrest

Photo: Crime Stoppers Craig Leamon in a 2024 Kelowna Crime Stoppers photo.

An Okanagan man with a long criminal record was released from custody this week, against his wishes, after kicking a Kelowna RCMP officer and attempting to set fire to the Osoyoos police detachment last October.

On Thursday, Craig Leamon, 44, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and mischief stemming from two separate incidents last October.

The first incident occurred on Oct. 8, 2025, when Leamon was in the cells at the Kelowna RCMP detachment. At some point, he kicked a female police officer in the leg and attempted to punch her.

His lawyer Michael Stevenson said Leamon had attended the detachment that day to “turn himself in on charges that did not exist.”

After assaulting the officer, he was charged and remained in custody until he was released on bail on Oct. 20.

But Leamon appears to have remained determined to get back to jail, arriving at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment just six days later, again confessing to crimes that police determined were “unfounded.”

“He told them straight out that if they weren't going to [arrest him], he would set fire to the police station,” Crown prosecutor Kevin Short told the court. “He got some cardboard, propped it up against the side of the police station and lit it on fire. And in any event, that accomplished his desire to get arrested.”

He's remained behind bars at Okanagan Correctional Centre since his arrest on Oct. 26. While in custody, Leamon has said he wants to remain incarcerated, with Short describing him as “struggling with institutionalization.”

'Unfortunate' criminal record

Leamon has spent much of his adult life in custody, with his criminal record dating back to 1998 in Alberta. Short described Leamon's record as “pretty unfortunate,” having spent a “tremendous amount of time in custody for a variety of offences.”

Stevenson added that Leamon has “had some challenges with substance use and homelessness,” but he's been accepted at and is now on the waitlist for Kamloops' Mustard Seed residential treatment facility. But Stevenson said it might be “a month or two” until room opens up for him.

While Leamon has previously said he wanted to remain behind bars, he said he now has a place to go upon his release.

“I was in a really bad headspace when I got arrested,” he told Judge Andrew Tam during his sentencing. “I have a place to stay this time when I get out while I'm waiting to go into treatment. Sorry for messing up.”

Following a joint sentencing submission between the Crown and defence, Judge Tam sentenced Leamon to five months in jail for the two convictions. But with credit for time served, Leamon was released from custody on a 12-month probation order.

“It sounds like to me, you're clear headed enough to know what help is available to you, and hopefully you'll have the resolve to stick with those, because that really is the key to success, as you integrate yourself back in the community,” Judge Tam said.