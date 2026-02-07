Kelowna News

Run Like Girlz builds an inclusive running community in Kelowna

Running like girls

A Kelowna-based run club is creating a welcoming space for girls and women who want to get active—without the pressure often associated with traditional running groups.

Run Like Girlz, co-founded by Kelowna resident Alexandria Koturbash, is an all-girls running community focused on inclusivity, connection, and confidence.

Launched just over a year ago, the club was created to address a common barrier many girls face when it comes to fitness: intimidation.

“We noticed that a lot of girls were hesitant to show up to traditional run clubs, especially on their own,” said Koturbash. “There can be a fear of being judged or not being ‘good enough.’ We wanted to create a space where girls could come as they are and feel supported.”

Run Like Girlz welcomes runners of all experience levels—from seasoned athletes to those brand new to running. The group also offers a walking option, making it accessible to anyone looking to move, meet people, or simply be part of a community.

“You don’t have to be a good runner,” Koturbash said. “We have different paces, and even a walking group. It’s a great way to meet people, especially if you’re new to Kelowna.”

The club hosts an average of two events per month, with details shared through Instagram and the Halo app, where participants can also register.

Attendance varies by season, with spring events drawing up to 50 participants, while winter runs typically see between 10 and 20.

Since its launch, Run Like Girlz has seen steady growth and has helped foster meaningful friendships among members.

“So many friendships have been formed,” Koturbash said. “Even for myself, I’ve met so many friends through this group. When girls support girls, we’re so much stronger.”

Koturbash, originally from Penticton, has been living in Kelowna for the past three years while attending school. She says the community aspect of the club has been one of its most rewarding outcomes.

Run Like Girlz is inviting the community to join them for a special International Women’s Day run on March 8. The event will take place at the base of Knox Mountain at 3 p.m., with more details to be released soon on social media.