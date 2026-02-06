Kelowna News

'We need more resources': Kelowna residents sound alarm on public disorder at MLA-hosted town hall

Madison Reeve

Local residents and business owners voiced concerns about crime, public disorder and safety during a town hall meeting in Kelowna Thursday evening.

The event, hosted by three Conservative MLAs — Christina Loewen of Kelowna Centre, Gavin Dew of Kelowna–Mission, and Macklin McCall of Kelowna–Peachland — was held at the Revelry Food and Music Hub. Community members gathered to discuss crime, addiction, mental health, enforcement and recovery supports.

One Kelowna resident described daily challenges in their neighbourhood, pointing to visible drug use and public disorder.

“They're defecating, they're urinating, they're sleeping, they're smoking crack, they're drinking, they're yelling, they're smashing they're asking people for money. And I understand addiction, and I understand mental health. We need more resources out there to help them.”

Another resident shared similar frustrations, saying the situation has become personal.

“I open my garage door and have to get the guy that's got his tent on my driveway or that's passed out in my driveway. So we need more resources, not just to put people in jail.”

During the discussion, Kelowna–Mission MLA Gavin Dew placed blame on provincial policy, arguing the NDP government has focused too heavily on harm reduction.

“They have invested disproportionately in harm reduction and not in all of the other things that we need in order to actually help and support people and get them to a point where they can recover and regain control of their lives," Dew said.

"That is the philosophical change that we need to make. It is not sufficient to warehouse people in addiction. It is not sufficient to provide basic survival. It is not compassionate to believe that somebody being revived with Narcan 13 times in a month represents compassion.”

Kelowna–Peachland MLA Macklin McCall, a former police officer, echoed those concerns, saying government policies have worsened the situation.

"They brought in policies like decriminalization, they brought in policies and other things, and they've caused more harm than good. So to your question... Yes, I do. I do think it's policies that government has brought in that have caused a lot of the issues we're seeing,” he said.

The discussion comes amid ongoing concerns about crime, public disorder and the drug crisis in Kelowna, particularly in the downtown core.

Todd Daniels, owner of Gallery Streetwear on Bernard Avenue, says his business and staff have been targeted multiple times. While he acknowledges some improvements during the daytime, he says problems persist after dark.

“We’ve seen an increased presence downtown during the day, particularly particularly with Bylaw and RCMP foot patrols, and that has helped. However, I've been doing regular walkabouts downtown at night, and haven't seen any meaningful change. Break ins are still happening, sometimes completely to the same businesses, buyers open, drug use and unsafe behaviour continue after hours.”

Residents and business owners at the town hall said they want increased enforcement alongside expanded mental health and addiction recovery services.

MLA Kristina Loewen says that as a member of the Official Opposition, she is unable to directly make policy changes, but says the town hall is a way to amplify the voices of Kelowna residents.

“Workers are afraid to walk to their cars, when businesses are losing customers, when families avoid public spaces, and when people suffering from addiction and mental illness are left to deteriorate on the streets. Is not compassion, it's failure. We owe it to everyone to do better,” she said.

The town hall came on the heels of another similar event held by the City of Kelowna last week.