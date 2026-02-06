Kelowna News

Kelowna council asked to put away their devices during meetings

Photo: City of Kelowna Council being asked to put away their phones

Should city councillors have the ability to communicate with the outside world during council meetings?

The answer, according to the city clerk’s office, is no.

A recommendation to that effect is contained as part of an update to Kelowna’s code of conduct.

In her report, city clerk Laura Bentley said the issue of limiting the use of electronic devices during meetings to only city-issued devices had been discussed previously, but was not advanced.

However, council did request new devices be installed at each councillors space.

Bentley says the devices have been installed which will provide secure access to agendas and other information councillors need during meetings.

The change to the code of conduct policy would limit use of electronic devices to only those city-issued devices except in emergency situations.

The change would ensure councillors make decisions based on the same information presented to them.

Council will vote on the recommendation Monday.

Meantime, no changes were recommended for the city’s lobbyist registry which requires those lobbying the city on behalf of a business or organization or about a matter where they have a financial interest, to register their intention with the city.

In 2025, 13 new lobbyist registrations were received.

The city also says one code of conduct complaint was made by a member of council over the past 16 months.

One allegation in the complaint was dismissed at preliminary assessment while others advanced to the investigation stage by an independent third party.

The investigation concluded the evidence did not support a finding that a breach of the code had occurred and the file was closed. Details of the complaint were not revealed.