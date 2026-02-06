Kelowna News

Construction company shares update on progress of downtown Kelowna City Park boardwalk

Progresses on boardwalk

Photo: Bluepoint Construction Construction continues on the new City Park Boardwalk in downtown Kelowna, with crews working along the waterfront as part of ongoing City Park improvements.

A Kelowna construction company is providing an update on the progress of the City Park waterfront improvements.

Bluepoint Construction shared photos this week, showing work underway on the new City Park walkway.

“Work is progressing on the new City Park Boardwalk in Kelowna. Here’s a look at the latest progress on site!” the post said.

Improvements to City Park include a separated pathway, new benches, lighting, landscaping, improved water access adjacent to cenotaph plaza, foreshore improvements, and respective utilities upgrades.

The work has resulted in the closure of the City Park pathway between the Colds Sands washroom and the park entrance at Bernard Avenue since the end of September. A secondary closure in Kerry Park has been in place since early January.

The improvements are expected to be complete this summer.