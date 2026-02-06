Kelowna News

Glenmore community garden loses farm status in the eyes of BC Assessment

Photo: Glenmore Community Garden A community garden in Glenmore is hoping to get its farm status returned.

Managers of a community garden in Glenmore are at a loss after the property was stripped of its farm status by BC Assessment.

They are taking their case to Agriculture Minister Lana Popham, hoping to get that decision overturned.

In a letter to the minister this week, Tjishe van der Meer says he and his wife manage property on Union Road that for years sat virtually unused except for one annual haying.

In 2022, the field was converted into a community garden where van der Meer says 84 families are now growing their own produce. The property owner donated infrastructure such as water access to each plot.

While one cut of hay a year was enough for the property to retain farm status, BC Assessment has ruled that that the land is now being rented via the community garden, so farm status was revoked.

“Losing farm status has increased annual property taxes by over $6,000 and disqualified the property from agriculture irrigation water rates, putting the garden’s future at risk,” van der Meer wrote.

“To ensure accessibility for all, we keep the annual plot fee at $125, which covers only basic costs such as property taxes, irrigation, liability insurance and farm equipment used for maintenance.

“Without support, we may be forced either to raise fees significantly, making the garden less affordable for participants, or to revert the land to an unused hay field once again.”

In his letter, van der Meer is asking Popham for guidance before appearing before the BC Assessment review board.

“We find it difficult to understand how minimal agricultural activity on an unused field is deemed acceptable, while a flourishing community initiative faces barriers," the letter said.

“We sincerely hope there may be a way to retain farm status for this property or otherwise provide special consideration so that this meaningful community resource can continue to operate.”

The letter notes that the garden last year provided BC Assessment with letters of support from community members, the City of Kelowna and MLA Kristina Loewen.

Castanet has reached out to the Ministry of Agriculture for comment on the situation.