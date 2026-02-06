Kelowna News

Kelowna's Wasp Wildfire expands with launch of new Atlantic operation

Kelowna company expands

Photo: Wasp Wildfire Wasp Wildfire expands with launch of Wasp Wildfire Atlantic.

A Kelowna company, recently included in the Globe and Mail's annual list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, has another feather in its cap.

Wasp Wildfire supplies structure protection equipment to BC Wildfire, fire departments across the Okanagan, and private homeowners.

"We just did a $1.2 million equipment sale to BC Wildfire services... We've sold at least half a million dollars worth to the City of Kelowna," said Randy Cowling, president and CEO of Wasp Wildfire.

Now the company is branching out to Atlantic Canada.

“We’re excited to bring our expertise to the Maritimes. Our expansion into Atlantic Canada allows us to deliver proven structure protection equipment, real deployment experience, and faster local support to communities that are facing a changing wildfire reality,” said Cowling.

Wasp Wildfire is known for its patented gutter-mount sprinkler brackets and specialized structure protection units. Their gear is currently used by more than 250 fire departments across the country.

Cowling says his company helped private individuals during the Los Angeles fires that devastated large parts of California last year. "During the LA fires, we were brought in by four particular properties, and we didn't lose one of them."

The company says it is launching a division in Atlantic Canada to reduce response times and logistical delays for local fire departments and other customers.

Cowling says the firm is aiming to break into the European market in the next few years.