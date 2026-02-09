Kelowna News

Hundreds expected to walk in downtown Kelowna to support people facing poverty and homelessness

Photo: Contributed Coldest Night of the Year / file photo

More than 800 people are expected to walk together through downtown Kelowna on Feb. 28, as part of the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser.

Metro Community and Kelowna’s Gospel Mission are partnering for the local event, which is part of a national effort to raise awareness and funds to help people experiencing poverty and homelessness.

Organizers say the need for support continues to grow, with a 39 per cent increase in essential services provided to Kelowna’s vulnerable community.

The Coldest Night of the Year walk brings neighbours together to highlight what a healthy and inclusive community can look like, while also raising money to support housing initiatives and programs that help people exit the cycle of poverty.

Community members are encouraged to take part by walking, donating, or supporting participants.

More information, including how to sign up or make a donation, is available at CNOY.org/Kelowna.