Penticton artists unveil immersive installation at Kelowna Art Gallery

Photo: Kelowna Art Gallery Danielle Savage and Alexandra Goodall in studio working on their textile circular sculpture, 2025. Courtesy of the artists.

An immersive new exhibition by Penticton-based artists Danielle Savage and Alexandra Goodall opens this weekend at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

Titled Home Without a Name, the multi-media installation transforms the Camille and David Saltman Gallery into a dark, meditative environment filled with sound, light, and texture. The exhibition runs from Feb. 7 to May 24, 2026.

At the centre of the space is a glowing circular form that appears to hover in the air. The shape references an Ouroboros, an ancient symbol of a serpent or dragon eating its own tail. Wrapped in raw wool and textiles, the form diffuses light while a multi-channel sound composition moves throughout the gallery.

“We are such a visual culture, I wanted to approach my textile sculptural work in a way that didn’t dominate the space,” says Alexandra Goodall. “I have been curious to explore what an exhibition might look like that has a balance between a strong visual component and a sonic experience within the space.”

Danielle Savage says the collaboration shaped both artists’ approaches.

“As we began to influence each other’s process, the perfect simplicity of the circular shape became an anchor for the complexity of the subject matter we were each grappling with,” she says. “It became a counterpoint to the meandering, sometimes jarring exploration within the sound world I was creating.”

Goodall is a multidisciplinary artist whose work combines textile installation, psychology, and embodied experience. Savage is a composer and sound artist whose practice spans multichannel sound, installation, and chamber music.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street in Kelowna’s Cultural District.