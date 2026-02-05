Kelowna News

Kelowna business has front door smashed, items stolen

Another smash and grab

Photo: Kaitie Widmann Okanagan Computer Products Recycling at 923 Ellis St., suffered a break in early Thursday morning.

Another Kelowna business had its front door smashed in early Thursday morning.

The owner of Okanagan Computer Products Recycling at 923 Ellis St. says her alarm went off at 4 a.m.. When she arrived at the store, the front door glass was smashed, and multiple items were taken.

The store owner's daughter, Kaitie Widmann, tells Castanet, "she's right in the thick of it (right now)... her employee called the police, and they secured the perimeter and dusted for fingerprints."

"But at this point, we've heard so many stories of the exact same thing over and over and over again. What's it gonna take for something to change in the system."

The break-in is a frustrating case of deja vu. Just last month, one of the store's company vehicles was smashed into and looted.

This time, the culprits made off with a petty cash box containing about $500, but the spare keys to the company vehicles were also inside the cash box.

"So now we have to get new company vehicle keys," says Widmann.

The store also suffered damage as computers were damaged in an attempt to rip off the desks they were attached to.

"My mom has to call RCMP regularly to report overdoses. And clean up human feces near her business."

Widmann says she is Kelowna born-and-raised and she feels like culprits like the one who hit her mother's store are not only stealing 'things,' they are stealing their sense of security and faith in the system.

"I am 34 years old. I have watched the city grow before my eyes, and I have also watched the amount of petty crime completely go through the roof," says Widmann.

"I have two daughters of my own, now very young, and I, for the first time, can say that I'm not comfortable raising daughters in the city because of the current climate that we live in right now."

The business now faces the steep cost of replacing windows and the logistical nightmare of re-keying multiple vehicles to ensure they aren't stolen next.

"What is it going to take to put an end to this madness?" Widmann remarked.

Numerous Kelowna businesses have been vandalized and damaged over the past several weeks, including the Unique Gift Shop on Bernard Ave. in downtown Kelowna at the end of January.

That incident happened the same night the City of Kelowna held a community forum for downtown businesses around street crime and social disorder.