Kelowna News

Interior Health issues more outbreak warnings for the region

More IH outbreaks

Photo: IH The Short Stay Unit of Kelowna's Cottonwoods Care Centre is the latest to be hit with respiratory infection outbreak.

Interior Health declared the outbreak Feb. 3 at the long-term care facility.

In Trail, a respiratory infection outbreak was declared in the Medical 1 Unit of the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital on Jan. 30.

The Jan. 27 respiratory illness outbreak for all of Penticton's Village by The Station remains in place as does the Jan. 27 gastrointestinal illness for the entirety of the Lake Country Lodge.

Unit B of Kelowna's Cottonwoods long-term care facility has had a respiratory infection outbreak since Jan. 27 and regions longest standing outbreak, a Jan. 9 respiratory illness outbreak for the entirety of Penticton's Westview Place remains in place.

The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility.

Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses: clostridium difficile Infection, gastrointestinal illness and respiratory infections.

The list includes all hospitals and long-term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.