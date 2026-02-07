Kelowna News

Kelowna man who threatened his wife just can't get bail

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna's courthouse.

A Kelowna man who went to jail for flying into a rage, breaking down his ex wife’s front door and threatening to harm her was granted permission to appeal his sentence but he will have to remain behind bars while doing so.

The B.C. appeals court ruled that Stephen Hayes should be detained, pending the appeal of his 22-month prison sentence for uttering threats and storing firearms due to concerns about the risk he poses if released. It's not the first time Hayes has heard this. He previously made headlines after he was detained before sentencing on the 2024 crime, due to concerns of a similar kind.

This time the court found Hayes poses some risk to public safety, particularly to his ex-wife, BC Court of Appeal Justice Griffin said in a decision posted online this week.

“His conduct while released on bail and in custody demonstrates his emotional volatility, attitude towards violence against women, willingness to engage in substance misuse (which can lower inhibitions to violence), and his quick escalation to violence,” Griffin said.

Griffin explained that not only did Hayes threaten his former partner in the circumstance for which he was convicted. Even after he was released on bail, he said and did things that appeared as a red flag for further domestic abuse.

“Some time after his arrest, he learned that (his ex wife) had moved on and was dating another man,” Griffin said.

“He overreacted to this and said he was done with life because he lost the only person he cared about. He said he was not suicidal but was angry at the world. He talked about how the RCMP always favours women. He also said that if a woman were to hit him, he would hit her back and would be OK with knocking her out. He followed this up by saying ‘well you women wanted equal rights’”.

Later, on July 28, 2025, Hayes also told a member of the BC Corrections Central Monitoring Unit that he was about to cut his electronic monitoring bracelet off and walk to his girlfriend’s house because she had blocked him on her phone.

“He was reported to be extremely agitated and so angry that he did not care about going to jail. He also said that he had snorted cocaine as he usually does every day. The CMU member spent 30 minutes on the phone with him and de-escalated his mood.”

Crown counsel told Griffin that there were lingering concerns for Hayes’s ex wife, particularly because the she’s filed for divorce and that heightens risk of partner violence.

With Hayes failing to get his freedoms reinstated in the immediate future a lot will hang on the actual appeal of his sentence, which Griffin said will be expedited.