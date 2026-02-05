Kelowna News

Kelowna RCMP seeking information about teen's death last month

Do you know this vehicle?

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Police have released a photo of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal altercation last month.

Police in Kelowna are still looking to identify suspects in an assault last month that left an 18-year-old dead.

Police previously said two groups were involved in an altercation near Springfield and Benvoulin roads at about 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 24. Police responded to the incident to find an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, and the teen later died in hospital.

On Thursday, the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit released a photo of what they've described as the “suspect vehicle.” The vehicle appears to be a dark coloured Dodge Magnum.

“Investigators are asking the public to review dash camera footage for the suspect vehicle if they travelled from the area of Benvoulin Court and Springfield Road to West Kelowna between 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2026,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Steven Lang said in a press release.

“Residents in the neighbourhood of Benvoulin Court are requested to review their security cameras to determine if the vehicle or its occupant(s) were captured.”

Police have also asked any witnesses who haven't spoken to police to contact the Kelowna RCMP information line at 250-470-6236, quoting file number 2026-4774.

Police have yet to identify the person who was killed.