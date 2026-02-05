Kelowna News

Drugs, firearms seized from Kelowna home Wednesday morning

Drugs, gun seized in raid

Photo: Contributed Kelowna RCMP surrounded a home at Asher Road and McIntosh Road on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

The Kelowna RCMP has released more details on a police operation targeting a home on McIntosh Road in Rutland on Wednesday morning.

The Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, Gang Enforcement Unit and Southeast District Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant in the 200 block of McIntosh Rd. as part of an ongoing investigation.

Officers seized illicit drugs, firearms and cash from the scene. The items seized included 63 grams of fentanyl, approximately 3.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, approximately 1.3 kilograms of cocaine, psilocybin, a cutting agent, six handguns, one shotgun, two prohibited weapons and approximately $5,000 in Canadian currency.

“The Crime Reduction Unit, along with the Kelowna Gang Enforcement Team, continues its work to remove toxic drugs and illegal firearms from our community,” says Sgt. Scott Powrie of the Crime Reduction Unit. “Officers are working to determine how the occupants of the residence came into possession of the handguns.”