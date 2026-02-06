Kelowna’s Elevation Outdoors hosts 7th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival
Film festival to get wild
Kelowna charity Elevation Outdoors hosts its 7th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival this month.
The event is touted as one of the largest environmental film festivals in North America. It’s also a fundraiser for Elevation Outdoor youth programs.
Tickets are now on sale for the hybrid event. Audiences can join the in-person screening of nine environmental and outdoor films from around the world at Metro Hub in Kelowna’s Cultural District at 6 p.m. on February 20, or you can watch online. The six-day online viewing option is available from Feb. 20 to 26.
The live event will include a pre-film reception with vendor booths and a concession featuring craft beer from Railside Brewery, cider from Wards Cider, wine from The View Winery, and classic movie theatre popcorn.
The general public can also support Elevation Outdoors through a week-long silent auction from 9 a.m. on February 13 to 8:45 p.m. on February 20. The auction items will also be on display at the live event.
Featured auction items include:
- A two-day trip for two to Victoria, BC, including flights and accommodation
- A Lib Tech Cold Brew snowboard
- A two-night stay at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler
- A downhill mountain bike season pass to SilverStar
The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is sponsored by Eising Construction Solutions.
