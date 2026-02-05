Kelowna News

City of Kelowna working to repair a water leak on Spall Road

Emergency water repair

Photo: City of Kelowna The City of Kelowna is advising residents of ongoing traffic disruptions on Spall Road between Enterprise Way and Enterprise Court due to an unplanned water leak.

Kelowna drivers should expect delays on Spall Road today.

City works crews are working to fix an unexpected water leak in the area, and crews will be working on both northbound and southbound lanes throughout the day Thursday.

City officials expect the repairs to wrap up by this evening, though the area will be closed to traffic for the time being.

Despite the unplanned water leak, there are no reports of water service being cut off to nearby businesses or residents.

Anyone travelling through the area, including cyclists and pedestrians, should be prepared for lane closures.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are being encouraged to avoid the headache and choose an alternate route until the work is finished.

"The City appreciates your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this issue," says an email from the City of Kelowna.