Kelowna News

Tourism Kelowna CEO Lisanne Ballantyne to step down next month

Tourism CEO to step down

Photo: Castanet staff Tourism Kelowna President and CEO Lisanne Ballantyne will step down from her role effective March 27, 2026, after more than eight years leading the organization.

Tourism Kelowna says its president and CEO Lisanne Ballantyne will step down effective March 27.

The organization’s board of directors made the announcement Tuesday, noting Ballantyne’s decision comes after more than eight years leading Tourism Kelowna.

She was appointed to the role in September 2017 and has overseen a period of significant growth for the region’s tourism sector.

Under Ballantyne’s leadership, the new Kelowna Visitor Centre opened in July 2018 along the Queensway boardwalk and now welcomes more than 250,000 visitors annually.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Ballantyne was also involved in efforts to support local tourism businesses as visitor numbers declined.

Tourism Kelowna introduced the #exploreKelowna Local Savings Pass, a program designed to connect residents with local businesses and help keep tourism dollars circulating within the community.

Tourism Kelowna credits Ballantyne and her team with helping grow the Central Okanagan’s tourism and hospitality economy to an estimated $2.4 billion.

“Lisanne’s leadership, dedication, and collaborative spirit have left a lasting mark on our organization and community,” said Kelly Watt, chair of the Tourism Kelowna board of directors.

“On behalf of the board, staff, and our industry partners, we extend our sincere gratitude for her many contributions and wish her every success in her future endeavours.”

Tourism Kelowna says Ballantyne will continue working closely with the board over the coming months.

The board of directors says it will begin the recruitment process for Tourism Kelowna’s next president and CEO immediately.