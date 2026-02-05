Kelowna News

Residential sales across Association of Interior Realtors region dips in January

Dry January for home sales

Photo: The Canadian Press It was a slow January for real estate in the B.C. Interior.

It was a slow start to the year when it came to real estate.

January is normally one of the slowest months for the number of sales, but this one was particularly soft, according to Association of Interior Realtors data released on Wednesday. There were 623 residential sales across the region, which was a 20.9% decrease from an unusually busy December and a 22.3% drop from last January.

“January brought a bit of a cooldown in the real estate sector after a very strong December, which aligns with typical seasonal trends, even if the dip was a bit sharper than anticipated,” AIR president Kadin Rainville said in a press release. “With prices holding relatively steady and demand still present, the market may be recalibrating rather than retreating. While some are waiting on the sidelines, the level of activity suggests this may be more about timing and economic conditions than a true shift in momentum.

“The market is still active, just not rushing, and we’ll be watching closely to see whether this is a short-term pause or part of a larger pattern.”

Benchmark prices didn’t move much from December across the AIR coverage area, which includes the Okanagan, Kamloops, Kootenays and South Peace River. The prices in all three Central Okanagan sub-region increased, as did two of three in the South Okanagan and in Kamloops. Only the apartment-condominium mark moved up in the North Okanagan and in the Kootenays.

“Following a prolonged period of strong performance, the Kootenay market has entered the year at a slower pace,” Rainville said. “January, which is usually flat, came in below average this year, pointing to a shift toward more measured activity rather than the momentum seen in recent years.”

There were only 90 sales in the Kamloops area in January, which marked the first time more than two years there were fewer than 100 transactions in a month.

Said Rainville: “The Kamloops and District real estate market began the year at a slower pace, with January sales down year over year. That said, underlying demand remains intact, with both buyers and sellers taking a more cautious, measured approach as they navigate the real estate market.”

New listings across the entire region were down 9.5% in January compared to the same time last year, and active listings were down 2.5%.