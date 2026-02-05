Kelowna News

Kelowna donors mark major plasma donation milestones at blood clinic

Photo: Madison Reeve Kelowna resident Peter Teschner's 400th plasma donation

Kelowna residents Peter Teschner and Steve Moorman marked major milestones Wednesday as they donated plasma together at the Canadian Blood Services clinic at Orchard Park Mall.

Teschner completed his 400th plasma donation, while Moorman reached an impressive 500 donations.

Canadian Blood Services is highlighting the growing and urgent need for plasma across Canada.

Plasma, which makes up more than half of the blood in the human body, is used to produce lifesaving medicines known as immunoglobulins. These treatments are essential for people living with immune deficiencies, autoimmune disorders and other serious medical conditions.

Teschner said his motivation to donate began years ago after meeting a young customer whose illness had a lasting impact on him.

"We had a customer many years ago, and he was actually fairly young, around four years old, and he had leukemia, and he had to go to Vancouver on a monthly basis for treatment. That's one big reason why I do it. I was blessed with good health, and this is a way to give back. I love it.”

He said the time commitment required for regular plasma donation is manageable.

“Probably an hour and a half to two hours once a week.

Teschner recently passed the 300-donation mark and said he has set a long-term personal goal.

“Last time, when I was interviewed with 300 my goal is actually 1,000 you know, not too sure if I'll get there.''

Canadian Blood Services says the milestone comes at a critical time. Patient need for plasma-derived medicines continues to increase, while most plasma products used in Canada are still sourced from the global market. Increasing local donations helps improve Canada’s self-sufficiency.

Canadian Blood Services aims to recruit one million new donors by 2030.