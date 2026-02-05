Kelowna News

Kelowna gets a mention in the latest Epstein files

Kelowna in the Epstein files

Photo: U.S. Department of Justice via AP) This undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein.

The massive dump of the 'Epstein Files" by the U.S. Department of Justice has sent shockwaves across the globe, and it turns out, even British Columbia and the Okanagan wasn’t entirely off the disgraced financier's area of interest.

The millions of pages, mostly made up of emails, don't suggest Jeffrey Epstein ever set foot in the Central Okanagan, but a search of the records yields nine specific hits for "Kelowna."

Most of the mentions are the digital equivalent of junk mail, but they provide a unique glimpse into how luxury assets were being pitched to the high-society sex offender.

Seven of the nine mentions are marketing blasts from Concierge Auctions, a New York-based firm that handles top-tier real estate. The emails, sent in 2017, appear to be an attempt to entice Epstein into bidding on a hilltop estate in East Kelowna, which was for sale at the time.

The pitch painted a picture of 'natural beauty meets modern luxury,' featuring saltwater pools and panoramic views of Okanagan Lake. Despite the sales tactic for the $4.65-million property, there isn't any evidence that Epstein ever responded.

Photo: Concierge Auctions A Kelowna home at 2830 East Kelowna Road that was being pitched in marketing emails to Jeffery Epstein.

One email sent to Epstein on May 9, 2017, pitches a Boeing 757 parked in Kelowna to the financier. The email was sent by Bob Peerless, who appears to be a salesperson for a European jet sales business, to Epstein's pilot Larry Visoski, who then forwarded the pitch.

"The Chinese investor bought it for a gambling operation in Asia but never put it into service. The last flight on the aircraft was in July 2016. The aircraft is sitting in Kelowna BC at a friend of mines (sic) maintenance facility. The aircraft has been for sale for over two years and still it just sits," says the email from Peerless.

The sales pitch email, which was titled "the deal of the century," offered the plane for $19.9M, down from the original asking price of $24.5M. The aircraft had been previously owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

"I have other potential buyers for this aircraft — but I only brought the deal to you. You please need to tell me ASAP whether or not you are interested in this unbelievable aircraft," said the email.

In response, Epstein replied with a two-word email "no interest."

In a follow-up email to his pilot, Epstein said Bob Peerless "can't be trusted."