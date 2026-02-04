Kelowna News

Kelowna murderer to return to court in March in advance of sentencing

Photo: Contributed Brandon Davina

A Kelowna man who fatally bludgeoned the woman he was on a first date with will return to court next month, as reports needed for sentencing get completed.

BC Prosecution Service confirmed that Brandon Davina’s case will return to Kelowna Law Courts March 23, to check on whether the necessary pre-sentencing reports have been completed.

In Canada, a conviction for second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment. The key variable is the parole ineligibility period, which is at least 10 years, up to a maximum of 25 years.

B.C. Supreme Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick, who convicted Davina of Brianna Jankauskas’s Aug. 21, 2023 murder late last month, will use the report to make a sentencing determination.

Fitzpatrick said, after weighing two weeks of evidence, that Davina was “angry and enraged by his overall circumstances” and that is what led him to brutally attacking a woman he’d told his employer mere hours earlier was “awesome.”

“He gave into that rage. Then, he decided to harm Ms. Jankauskas to take that anger and rage out on someone,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Then, he deliberately and purposefully chose a weapon that he knew to be heavy and then he deliberately and purposefully struck Mr. Jankauskas with it in a brutal manner, so as to cause her death. Mr. Davina himself admitted to striking Ms. Jankauskas when she was not even paying any attention to him and who he knew would not even see that the attack was coming so as to defend herself.”

The court heard in the two week trial that the Davina struck Jankauskas over the head with a wrench after their date turned sour. Through text messages, the high and low of the one day relationship were spelled out for the court.

At one point, the Jankauskas told a friend she was not having fun and Davina was a "drunk and he (scared)" her.

"He holds me down and hurts me and I tell him to stop he stops I’m like shaking right now if I could leave now I would but it's dark and no one can drive," she said in a text.

They had met before the in-person date through Tinder.