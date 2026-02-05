Kelowna News

Demolition set to begin on former BC Tree Fruits warehouse

Photo: Realtor.ca photo 880 Vaughan Avenue

The former BC Tree Fruits warehouse on Vaughan Avenue is set to be demolished.

The Mark Anthony Group, which owns the property, has been issued a demolition permit for the property.

The company that owns Mission Hill Estate Winery, White Claw Hard Seltzer and other holdings in Kelowna, purchased the property 15 months ago for $17.5 million.

Mark Anthony Group bought the property as part of a court-ordered liquidation of BC Tree Fruits assets.

A timeline for demolition or exactly what is planned for the property is not known at this time.

Mark Anthony Group did not respond to requests for comment before the time of publication.