Kelowna News
Demolition set to begin on former BC Tree Fruits warehouse
Big demolition planned
Photo: Realtor.ca photo
880 Vaughan Avenue
The former BC Tree Fruits warehouse on Vaughan Avenue is set to be demolished.
The Mark Anthony Group, which owns the property, has been issued a demolition permit for the property.
The company that owns Mission Hill Estate Winery, White Claw Hard Seltzer and other holdings in Kelowna, purchased the property 15 months ago for $17.5 million.
Mark Anthony Group bought the property as part of a court-ordered liquidation of BC Tree Fruits assets.
A timeline for demolition or exactly what is planned for the property is not known at this time.
Mark Anthony Group did not respond to requests for comment before the time of publication.
