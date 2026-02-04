Kelowna News

Tactical police surround home in Kelowna

RCMP surround home

UPDATE 10:33 a.m.

RCMP say this morning’s incident in Rutland was part of an "ongoing investigation."

The Kelowna RCMP and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant in the 200 block of McIntosh Road.

Nearby residents shared photos and a video of police surrounding a home near the corner of McIntosh Rd. and Asher Rd. An officer could be heard using a loudspeaker to tell those inside the house to come out.

“This search is part of an ongoing investigation and there is no danger to public safety,” said Cpl. Steven Lang, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer.

UPDATE 10:21 p.m.

It appears police are wrapping up their investigation at a home in Rutland this morning.

A witness who shared video with Castanet said that only one RCMP cruiser was now parked at the corner near Asher Road and McIntosh Road.

ORIGINAL 10:04 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP have converged on a house in the Rutland neighbourhood this morning.

Nearby residents shared photos showing several RCMP cruisers on the scene in the vicinity of Asher Road and McIntosh Road.

Two armoured vehicles and tactical Emergency Response Team members responded. Witnesses report seeing drones and hearing police using a loudspeaker to order people inside the home to come out.

Castanet has contacted the Kelowna RCMP for more details.