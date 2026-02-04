Kelowna News

Okanagan Housing Awards honour best, brightest in Central Okanagan building

Photo: CHBA-CO Ian Paine Construction and Design won two awards for this home, Refined Mountain Chalet.

Magpie Interiors and Ian Paine Construction and Design were the big winners Saturday night during the 33rd Okanagan Housing Awards at Kelowna’s Delta Grand hotel.

The two companies both took home four awards during the event, which is conducted by the Central Okanagan chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association.

Ian Paine was named the design firm of the year. It also won awards for kitchen design, outdoor living space and interior design. Magpie, meanwhile, won two awards for decorating and styling, along with honours for primary suite design and interior design for a renovation.

“These awards represent the highest level of excellence in our industry,” CHBA-CO executive officer Cassidy deVeer said in a press release. “Each winning project reflects the skill, creativity, and collaboration required to deliver exceptional homes in the Okanagan.

“The Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence are about recognizing leadership, innovation and the people behind the work that continues to elevate housing quality throughout our communities.”

Dilworth Homes captured three awards, including the single-family home builder of the year honour. It also won for single-family detached home in the $750,000-$1 million range as well as for semi-detached or townhome development.

Another three-award winner was Knowlton Concepts, which took home honours for its work on a renovation project called Tuscan Revival.

Double award winners were Carrington Homes, Lux Quality Homes, Jesse J Contracting, Lake Valley Homes and Bellamy Homes, which won the home of the year honour for Shoreline Estates.

Adriatic Granite & Marble Works won the supplier of the year award, and Traine Construction was named multi-family builder of the year.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement winner was longtime Kelowna builder Kevin Edgecombe.

The full list of winners can be found here.