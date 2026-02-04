Kelowna News

Replica firearm pulled on Kelowna homeowner after garbage can stolen

Gun scare after trash theft

Photo: Contributed RCMP respond to a "weapons complaint" on Lakeshore Road on Dec. 8.

A Kelowna man who confronted a homeless woman who was stealing his garbage can and Christmas lawn ornaments received a surprise when she flashed what appeared to be a handgun at him.

The resident of Lakeshore Road told police he observed a woman milling around his home on Dec. 8, 2025, and shortly later, saw his trash can was missing, a Kelowna court heard Monday.

The homeowner found the woman a short distance away with his trash can and one of his green dinosaur inflatable lawn ornaments. The woman, when confronted by the homeowner, pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and told the resident to back off.

The homeowner retreated and called police, who swarmed the area with roughly a dozen police vehicles and arrested the woman.

The handgun ended up being a very-real-looking replica.

Brittany Applegath, 38, pleaded guilty on Monday to possession of a replica firearm for a purpose dangerous to public peace and was sentenced to 12 days in prison and 12 months of probation.

The sentence, which amounted to time already served behind bars, was a joint submission of Crown and defence.

“I need to sort of state the obvious here,” said Judge Monica McParland while handing down the sentence.

“You're very lucky that things ended the way that they did, because when police are called to a situation where a gun has been shown, that puts everybody at risk.”

“I understand your personal circumstances of living on the street and it sounds like you've experienced some violence towards you. ...However, you're going to have to find another way to feel safe and protected that doesn't involve a replica firearm.”

Court heard that Applegath has a limited criminal record with a past conviction for drugs and another for driving while prohibited.