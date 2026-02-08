Kelowna News

New Opera Kelowna production connects with MS patients across the city

Healing through opera

Photo: Dahlia Katz Marnie Breckenridge and Matt Haimovitz in Jacqueline, Opera Kelowna’s new production for MS patients.

Opera Kelowna and the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation have partnered to bring a special opera experience to multiple sclerosis patients in the region.

The production, Jacqueline: A Portrait of Jacqueline du Pré, is a contemporary opera by Luna Pearl Woolf with a libretto by Canadian writer Royce Vavrek.

Inspired by the structure of Edward Elgar’s world-famous Cello Concerto, the opera explores the artistry, illness, and life of cello virtuoso Jacqueline du Pré, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the height of her career and passed away at the age of 42.

“We chose this opera for our studio production because of the ways it connects musical virtuosity, larger-than-life vitality and the very real-world experience of illness,” says artistic director Rosemary Thomson.

The production features acclaimed soprano Marnie Breckenridge and Grammy-nominated cellist Matt Haimovitz, guiding audiences through Du Pré’s journey with illness.

The story has inspired a new partnership: with support from the KGH Foundation, Opera Kelowna is providing free tickets to community members living with multiple sclerosis through the Kelowna MS clinic.

“At the KGH Foundation, we are committed to enhancing health and wellbeing,” says Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

“This partnership with Opera Kelowna offers a powerful and unique way to heal and uplift individuals living with MS through the transformative power of music. It’s a beautiful reminder that healing doesn’t always happen inside a hospital.”

Performances are scheduled for Feb. 27 and 28, 2026, at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Tickets and more information are available at operakelowna.com.