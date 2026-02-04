Kelowna News
Hazardous driving caught on dash cam before Highway 97 collision
Sketchy driving before crash
Contributed
A crash at the intersection of Highway 97 and Water Street just after 10 a.m. Tuesday was captured on dash camera footage, showing what appears to be dangerous driving moments before the collision.
The video, later shared on the Okanagan Drivers Rant and Rave Facebook page, shows a Hyundai swerving into another lane before colliding with a second vehicle.
The driver who recorded the footage said they were unable to stop at the scene but shared the video online in case it could help those involved.
“Sorry I couldn’t stop but one of you involved in this may want this video clip. Hopefully the Hyundai driver learned a lesson about cutting people off and zooming ahead. ICBC has been contacted,” the driver wrote.
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
