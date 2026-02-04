Kelowna News

Postill Lake sits nearly snow free as February arrives

50-year first at Postill Lake

Photo: Don Fletcher A longtime visitor to Postill Lake says expensive snowmobiles are sitting idle on grass as the popular area remains virtually snow-free for the first time in over 50 years.

A longtime visitor to Postill Lake says he's never seen conditions like this in more than half a century of trips to the popular snowmobiling and recreation area.

Don Fletcher spent last week at the lake and found expensive snowmachines sitting idle on grass behind cabins while the landscape remained almost snowless.

"I have been going to Postill Lake for over 50 years, never have I seen no snow at the start of February," Fletcher said.

A small tree that should be buried under four to six feet of snow was instead surrounded mostly by thick frost formed from fog over many nights. By Sunday, Fletcher says even the minimal snow on the ground had nearly disappeared, leaving the frozen lake covered in water.

"Didn't hear a single sled all week, but lots of quads running around like it is spring. Going to be a smoky summer," Fletcher said.

According to the B.C. River Forecast Centre, the Okanagan snowpack is sitting at 81 per cent of normal, as of Feb. 1, a decline from 90 per cent a month prior.

Both downhill and nordic ski centres in B.C. have also been struggling this year with a dismal snow season.