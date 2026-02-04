Kelowna News

Can the push to clean up Kelowna's downtown be sustained?

Will clean-up effort last?

Madison Reeve

Staff at Mosaic Books say they’ve noticed a marked improvement in activity in and around their store since Mounties and bylaw officers increased their presence in recent weeks.

“Once they introduced a foot patrol, it’s been quieter,” said Alicia Neill, Mosaic’s store manager.

“We’ve had less destruction and loitering in front of our store. That’s really positive, and we haven’t had too many incidents inside the store that warranted RCMP attendance.”

Neill said that while immediate concerns are being addressed, longer-term changes will require action at the federal and provincial levels. In the meantime, she hopes the focus on problem areas remains strong.

Kelowna RCMP media liaison officer Steven Lang said police have also received positive feedback from the business community since enhanced foot and vehicle patrols began.

“It was communicated through some of these engagement opportunities that the public wanted to see more police visibility in the downtown and other areas of Kelowna,” Lang said. “That has been our target and our goal over the last few weeks.”

As for how long the increased presence can be sustained, Lang said that remains uncertain.

“It’s something that’s continually being re-evaluated,” he said. “There are resource demands and limits to what we can do. But on a regular basis, we look at community demands and adjust accordingly to ensure we’re providing the best service possible.”

More details on the initiative will be shared Monday, when Supt. Chris Goebel presents an operational report to city council.

“I know the superintendent continues to prioritize public safety,” Lang said. “All of his targets and measures are aimed at promoting public safety and enhancing public trust in both the police and the city.”

During a recent City of Kelowna public safety forum, Goebel said the RCMP redirected resources from other priorities to bolster foot patrols and increase vehicle patrols.

“What we want to do is continue to hear when the most problematic times are, so we can adjust our focus,” Goebel said.

“We also have to change behaviour. Part of what we’re doing with patrols is reinforcing that it’s not acceptable to shelter in alcoves or on sidewalks. There is one place in the city where outdoor sheltering is permitted, and we’re encouraging people to go there.”

Kelowna Centre MLA Kristina Loewen said she’s also noticed improvements around her downtown constituency office in recent weeks.

Ahead of a public safety forum she’s hosting Thursday, Loewen said while efforts have been noticeable, she’s concerned they may not last.

“I really think we need to hold the government to account for lasting changes,” she said.