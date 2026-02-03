Kelowna News

Okanagan Seahawks fans film Super Bowl hype video at Kelowna grocery store

Local Seahawks fans hyped

Rob Gibson

A group of Okanagan Seattle Seahawks fans hope their homemade hype video catches the eye of their favourite NFL team heading into Super Bowl 60 this Sunday.

The Okanagan Sea Hawkers, a local chapter of the international Sea Hawkers Booster Club, filmed a fan video this past Sunday at the Orchard Plaza Save-On-Foods in Kelowna, featuring the store's elaborate Seahawks display.

"We were initially asked by the Seahawkers Booster Club out of Seattle, Washington, to create a Seahawks 12 North fan video that could be shared through multiple fan sites and with the Seahawks," said Jason Keis, president of the Okanagan Sea Hawkers.

The group pulled together the video on short notice after receiving the request last Friday morning.

"Ideally, it would be amazing if the Seahawks shared it within their social media, or if we saw it on TV somewhere," Keis said.

The Okanagan Sea Hawkers host watch parties throughout the season at The Match in Kelowna and Vernon. But both locations are fully booked for the Super Bowl, so they'll be watching at home or at private watch parties.

Keis says his organization is open to any Okanagan Seahawk fans and that membership comes with a few perks.

Membership includes the opportunity to get field passes at Seahawks home games for free (a $750 value), plus a specialty Sea Hawkers tailgate and a banquet where you can meet current and former players.

"Please follow us on our socials and join us next season as a member and for our watch parties," Keis said.