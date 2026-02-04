Kelowna News

Kelowna killer expected to learn sentence in April

Photo: Instagram Ka-Mikosit Favelle

The sentencing hearing for a Kelowna woman who in 2022 fatally ran her vehicle into her boyfriend will resume later this month.

Ka-Mikosit Favelle's sentencing hearing is scheduled to continue on Feb. 17 and B.C. Prosecution Service said the matter will then be adjourned until April 2, for the court's decision on sentence.

Favelle has been remanded in custody to this date, without seeking a bail hearing.

On Jan. 23, Favelle was being sentenced for the manslaughter death of her boyfriend Adam Briand Lawrence, a crime she'd pleaded guilty to in July 2025.

During a two-day sentencing hearing, Crown counsel suggested Justice Catherine Murray sentence Favelle to seven years in prison. Favelle’s defence lawyer said he was seeking a conditional sentence order over the two-day hearing.

Murray said she was considering a sentence stronger than what either side had proposed, and offered counsel a chance to come back and present with that in mind.

Favelle was on bail, and walked out of the courtroom at break and failed to return when her sentencing hearing reconvened. Her lawyer was there, however, and told the court that Favelle was absent due to "an apparent drug overdose and suicide attempt.”

A warrant for Favelle was issued and she was brought back into custody days later.

Favelle has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has struggled with alcohol, methamphetamine and cocaine use.

She was hospitalized in July 2021 for “acute psychosis and substance-induced intoxication, with crystal methamphetamine.” She began receiving long-acting anti-psychotic injections in May 2022, but continued to use methamphetamine and alcohol.

She chose not to take her medication on Aug. 10, 2022, nine days before she killed Briand-Lawrence.

Crown prosecutor Jordan Schroeder told the court the couple had been arguing while Favelle was driving on West Kelowna's Horizon Drive. At some point, Briand-Lawrence got out of the vehicle and Favelle drove off, before turning around and accelerating towards him. She reached a speed of 95 km/h on the winding, residential road.

“She was driving towards the victim and in the two seconds prior, she attempted to steer away from the victim, the victim jumped at the same time and she steered in the other direction, and struck and killed Mr. Briand-Lawrence,” Schroeder said on day one of the two day hearing.

The initial charge of murder would have required the Crown prove that Favelle intended to kill Briand-Lawrence, but the lesser manslaughter conviction doesn't include an element of intent.