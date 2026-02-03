Kelowna News

New glass, flexible plastic recycling bins being delivered to homes in the Central Okanagan

Pink, grey bins on the way

Photo: Recycle BC Grey and pink bins will be collected starting May 1, 2026.

Central Okanagan residents will soon have two more curbside bins to fill with recyclables.

Pink and grey boxes are being delivered around the region.

As of May 1, flexible plastics and non-deposit glass bottles and jars will be accepted materials as Recycle BC takes over management of curbside recycling services in the Regional District of Central Okanagan, including in the municipalities of Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country.

Recycle BC is the not-for-profit organization in charge of residential packing and paper recycling in BC.

“By expanding curbside recycling to include flexible plastics and non-deposit glass bottles and jars, we’re making it more convenient for Central Okanagan residents to recycle these materials and keep them out of landfills and nature,” said Sam Baker, executive director of Recycle BC.

The pink box will be used for flexible plastics, and the grey box will be used for non-deposit glass bottles and jars. Here’s what is allowed in those containers:

Flexible plastics are lightweight plastic packaging that can be easily crumpled or folded and are widely used to protect food and household products, such as:

Plastic bags (for bread, produce, bulk foods, etc.)

Overwrap (for toilet paper, paper towels, beverage flats, etc.)

Stand-up, zipper-lock pouches (for granola, grains, dried fruit, etc.)

Crinkly wrappers and bags (cereal box liners, chip bags, pasta bags, etc.)

Packaging with plastic seals (for deli meats, sliced cheese, etc.)

Plastic net bags (for oranges, lemons, avocados, rice, etc.)

Bubble wrap

Non-deposit glass bottles and jars include:

Clear and coloured glass bottles and jars from condiments, sauces, pickles etc.



The new boxes will be collected every two weeks on the same day as blue-lidded recycling carts.

“Residents are encouraged to bundle flexible plastics inside reused clear plastic bags (for example, bread or produce bags), then to stack the grey glass box on top of the pink flexible plastic box contents, and place both beside their blue-lidded cart at the curb,” said the regional district in a news release.

“An educational brochure with a detailed recycling guide and collection calendar will be provided prior to the first collection in May.”

If you don’t have curbside pickup, you can still drop off these materials at dedicated depots around the Central Okanagan. Flexible plastics are also accepted at London Drugs locations.

Environmental 360 Solutions (E360S), the current curbside garbage and recycling contractor for the Regional District of Central Okanagan, is also the contractor selected by Recycle BC in the region. “While the service provider remains the same, some collection days may change as routes are adjusted to accommodate the new material streams,” said the regional district.

To receive notifications about collection days, service alerts, and to learn more about the accepted materials, residents can visit RecycleBC.ca/CentralOkanagan or download the Recycle BC app.