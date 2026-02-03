Kelowna News

Sparks fly on Bennett Bridge as van grinds across span

Sparks fly on bridge

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna-area driver provided early morning commuters with a firework show Tuesday morning.

Matt Krause captured video of a van heading towards Kelowna on the William R. Bennett Bridge, shooting sparks from its rear wheel around 7 a.m. during the morning rush hour.

The video shows the van grinding away, with sparks flying, either because of a dragging muffler or the right rear wheel, shooting sparks into the early morning air just before full sunrise.

"We were driving down Bridge Hill going into Kelowna, and we just saw sparks flying," Krause said.

The van continued across the bridge, seemingly unaware of the problem.

"I don't know if he was just trying to make it across the bridge or not, but pretty good show for that early in the morning."

Krause said the smell was noticeable and he struggles to understand how the driver could be oblivious to the situation. Fortunately its not wildfire season.

"I don't really know how you don't notice, considering the smell was horrible," he said.

Krause said he and his driver sped up to make sure they got past the van in case the wheel came flying off, causing a major traffic incident on the bridge during the morning rush hour.

"We all know how that bridge goes... Something happens on that bridge. I'm not getting stuck on the back end of that mess," Krause said.