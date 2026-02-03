Kelowna News

Kelowna council backs staff...we're all adults, let's behave like adults

Staff should be 'fired, jailed'

Photo: City of Kelowna Kelowna council backs staff against bullying, harassment

Several members of Kelowna’s heritage conservation community sat quietly in council chambers Monday while excerpts of several emails berating and threatening city staff were read aloud.

“Either the planning department is grossly incompetent or on the take,” read development planning manager Nola Kilmartin.

Concerning penalties for violating heritage development bylaws, “It is not clear how the city will penalize staff involved in the approval of this project and what the penalties should be…discipline, relief of positions and or financial penalties. The entire body of the email is referring to staff being fired, fined and imprisoned.”

“You and your team are grossly incompetent, greedy and lazy. It also seems you are getting kickbacks.”

Kilmartin said there were other emails suggesting city hall employees forget who pays their wages, stating perhaps they believe it’s developers and the public is just an irritant.

The emails over the past few years are at the crux of a request by staff to be relieved of certain decision-making authority for most heritage alteration permit requests.

Changes to the heritage conservation area has been a controversial issue partly due to provincial legislation pertaining to infill housing and a Transit Supportive Corridor situated within the neighbourhood that allows for larger developments.

Council approved the staff recommendation but it was clear some were uncomfortable in doing so.

Coun. Luke Stack for one said he was torn.

On one hand, he says good governance would suggest the policy stay the way it is but on the other hand, staff must be protected.

Regardless of the outcome, he said he will still look at staff for their guidance.

“I will be looking at staff for their recommendations because I depend on their expertise,” said Stack.

“I think, from the general public’s perspective, if they think they are going to change a councillor’s mind by pounding on the mike over and over on the same issue for something that is legally allowed to be done, it certainly won’t be influencing me.”

Stack said he is willing to take the heat and if the electorate don’t like it, they don’t have to vote for him.

“To say this is upsetting is an understatement,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge, who said he was unaware the situation was this bad.

“We have to protect our staff. I am supporting the resolution today because I believe in protecting our staff and, in my opinion, we have some of the best staff in the country and they deserve to be treated with respect.”

While applauding people who advocate for their community and are passionate enough to speak up, Coun. Mohini Singh said the language erected at staff went too far.

“Staff is simply implementing policy that we set.,” she said.

“They should not have to take this kind of abuse.

“We’re all adults, let’s behave like adults."

In response to a question from Coun. Maxine DeHart concerning action that could be taken against those who cross the line, city manager Doug Gilchrist suggested the city, in extreme circumstances, could consider WorkSafeBC practices for harassment of employees or, if it were severe enough, go to the RCMP.